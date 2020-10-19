Unidirectional Tapes Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2025

Unidirectional tapes are used as standard materials in automotive and aerospace industries. The fiber is usually impregnated with thermosetting resins. Unidirectional tapes are composite materials that are generally based on carbon fiber or glass fiber. These tapes are manufactured using several thermoplastic resins and can be customized according to the application. Appropriate sizing of the carbon or glass fiber confirms optimal bonding to the plastic. Hence, unidirectional tapes possess outstanding mechanical properties.

Unidirectional Tapes Market: Drivers and Restraints

Unidirectional tapes is a key segment of the composites market. Increase in demand for these tapes in high-strength lightweight components in automotive applications is anticipated to drive the unidirectional tapes market during the forecast period. Rise in government pressure on improving fuel efficiency is also estimated to boost the demand for lightweight components. This, in turn, is projected to propel the unidirectional tapes market during the next few years. However, availability of various internal and external substitutes is likely to restrain market growth.

Unidirectional Tapes Market: Segmentation

Based on fiber type, the unidirectional tapes market can be segmented into:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Others (Aramid Fiber, etc.)

Glass fiber and carbon fiber unidirectional tapes possess competitive physical properties such as high toughness, strength and stiffness, and low density. These tapes provide exceptional chemical resistance. Therefore, they are employed in applications such as automotive, sports & leisure, and various industrial applications.

Based on type, the unidirectional tapes market can be divided into:

Conventional Unidirectional Tapes

Two-step Unidirectional Tapes

Supported Unidirectional Tapes

Coated Unidirectional Tapes

Preplied Unidirectional Tapes

The common process of manufacturing unidirectional tapes is to draw collimated raw strands into prepreg machine. In the prepreg machine, the strands along with molten resins are combined using pressure and heat. The mixture of resins and fibers generally travels between coated carrier papers/films through the machine for the ease of discharge.