Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices Market is Booming Worldwide Scrutinized in New Research

Digital mobile x-ray products are gaining wide popularity in the medical devices market across the globe. Digital mobile x-ray devices and imaging systems are used to obtain images of a patient’s internal body structures (anatomy). Typically, these devices are portable and flexible. These devices also offer all-round movement, which provides various advantageous in getting details of internal structures of a patient’s body. Currently, digital mobile x-ray products are used in various abnormal conditions and disorders. For instance, these devices are used in the diagnosis of chronicling diseases, orthopedic surgeries, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, etc. It enables imaging with easy handling, fine positioning at the time of point of care testing (POCT), in intensive care units, in operation rooms, etc. Digital mobile x-ray devices deliver high quality images of all the body organs, especially in minute spaces with 360-degree turns.

The global digital mobile X-ray products market is expanding at a rapid pace due to the rise in incidence of chronic lung diseases, skeletal fractures, and breast cancers across the globe. Technological advancements in the field of medical imaging, availability of the next generation point of care devices (POC), rise in number of neonatal care units, increase in number of regulatory approvals for atomization systems, and low dose radiation technology based devices are the factors driving the digital mobile x-ray products market. Conversely, lack of sufficient reimbursement policies and stringent regulatory procedures are the key elements hampering the digital mobile x-ray products market.

The digital mobile x-ray products market has been segmented based on application, technology, portability, product type, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the market can be classified into point of care testing (POCT), mammography, chest imaging, dental, and long length imaging of skeletal system. Based on technology, the market can be divided into computed radiography, direct radiography, and low dose radiation. In terms of portability, the market can be segregated into portable systems. The portable systems segment can be sub-segmented into mobile systems and handheld systems. Based on product, the digital mobile x-ray products market can be segmented into digital x-ray systems. This can be further sub-segmented into new digital x-ray systems and retrofit x-ray systems. Components which are further segmented as detectors, wireless detectors, flat panel detectors, CCDs and CMOs, software, and other components. Based on end-user, the market can be divided into diagnostic centers, hospitals, operating theaters, intensive care units (ICU), neonatal intensive care units (NICU), central x-ray department, and others (premature birth wards, plaster room, sports medicine, pediatric, and emergency departments).

The global digital mobile x-ay products market has been expanding at a rapid pace owing to the high adoption rate of these products in the diagnosis of abnormal conditions in various internal body parts. The market in developing countries has been expanding at a faster rate than that in other parts of the world. In terms of geography, global digital mobile x-ray products market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for major share of the global digital mobile x-ray products market during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to be followed by Europe due to the high adoption rate of digital mobile x-ray products in point of care, neonatal care units, etc. in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a fast pace due to the increase in awareness about health, rise in disposable income, and growth in government-initiative programs. Among the countries in Asia, India and China offer immense potential to the digital mobile x-ay products market, led by the large population and increase in number of hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Key players operating in the digital mobile x-ray products market include Canon, Inc., Carestream Health, Fujifilm Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, AGFA HEALTHCARE N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Virtual Imaging, Inc., Ziehm Imaging, Inc., and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

