Endoprosthesis Market Explored in Latest Research

Endoprosthesis are mechanical devices that can be implanted in human skeleton, cardiovascular system, nervous system, and peripheral vascular system. Endoprosthesis is an artificial device used to replace bone, joints, and prosthesis. Additionally, it is used for teeth, femur, and hollow stent in vessels. Moreover, endoprosthesis provide support to other body parts lost due to a disorder or body disease, congenital defects, and accidents. Knee replacement is a major application of endoprosthesis. It is compatible with tissues and intended to be implanted into the body. The two types of endoprosthesis are cementless and cemented. Cementless endoprosthesis have a rough surface and are preferred in younger patients. Materials such as polyethylene, alloy metal, and ceramic are used to manufacture endoprosthesis.

Rise in prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases and orthopedic disorders are anticipated to drive the global endoprosthesis market. Moreover, increase in awareness among patients about usage of prosthetics in orthopedic injuries and rise in prevalence of knee & hip osteoarthritis among the geriatric population are projected to propel the global market during the forecast period. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies in middle and low income countries is expected to restrain the global endoprosthesis market. According to the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis is more common in women than men. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 22.7% of adults in the U.S. had some form of arthritis between 2013 and 2015.

The global endoprosthesis market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into biliary endoprosthetics, wall stent endoprosthetics, upper extremity prosthetics, dental prosthetics, and lower extremity prosthetics. The wall stent endoprosthetics segment can be classified into prosthetic aortic valves, prosthetic pulmonary valves, prosthetic mitral valves, and prosthetic tricuspid valves. Rise in prevalence of cardiac disorders is anticipated to drive the wall stent endoprosthetics segment. The upper extremities prosthetics segment can be categorized into hand prosthetics, elbow prosthetics, and shoulder prosthetics. The lower extremities prosthetics segment can be bifurcated into knee prosthetics and foot & ankle prosthetics. The knee prosthetics segment can be categorized into total rotational knee, total hinge knee, and total femur replace. Increase in incidence of orthopedic disorders drives the lower extremities segment. Rise in prevalence of periodontal disorders propels the dental prosthetics segment. In terms of end-user, the global endoprosthesis market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The global endoprosthesis market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Rise in awareness among people about advanced technologies drives the endoprosthesis market in North America. According to the American Academy of Periodontology, half of the population of the U.S. suffers from periodontitis. Rise in prevalence of orthopedic disorders augments the endoprosthesis market in Europe. Improvement in health care infrastructure, surge in awareness about prosthetics in orthopedic injuries, and rise in prevalence of osteoarthritis among the geriatric population fuel the growth of the endoprosthesis market in Asia Pacific.

The global endoprosthesis market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of global and local players. Key players operating in the global market are Zimmer Biomet, W. L. Gore & Associates, Boston Scientific Corporation, Acumed, LLC, Stryker, Wright Medical Technology, Inc., Smith & Nephew, BARD Peripheral Vascular, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Allard USA, Inc.

