Impact of COVID-19 on Infused Fruits Jellies Market : Implications on Business

A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the infused fruit jellies market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. Revenue generated from the global infused fruit jellies market has been estimated to be valued at ~US$ 15 Bn in 2019, which is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.7%, to reach ~US$ 23 Mn by 2029.

Rising Demand for Sugar Confectionery Products to Propel Growth

Globally, the demand for confectionery products is rising, especially among millennial and baby- boomers. This is a key factor fueling the market for infused fruit jellies across the globe. Moreover, manufactures are offering infused fruit jellies in a wide range of shapes such as living creatures, emoji, wheels, and others. In addition to this, the demand for infused fruit jellies that are low in sugar or even sugar-free and are low calorie will continue to grow, which in turn is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the infused fruit jellies market. Furthermore, key manufactures have stared adopting, new packaging strategies such as flexible and calorie packs. The aforementioned factors are fuelling the market demand for infused fruit jellies across the globe and anticipated to remain same over the significant time of period.

Attractive Packaging Supports Market Growth

Due to increasing consumption and expanding consumer group, manufacturers who are operating in the infused fruit jellies market are launching innovative packaging and marketing strategies. For instance, there is a particular focus on distinguishing products by innovative packaging such as 3D wrapping, having a QR code on the wrapper for online games, and contests to engage buyers, especially millennial. In addition to these, infused fruit jellies do not need to be stored in a refrigerated environment; hence, the demand for fruit jellies is also increasing from rural areas and simantenously, fuelling the demand across the globe.

Leading Manufacturers Offer Superior Quality Sugar-free Products

Consumers prefer excellence in quality and service. Companies are, therefore investing in research and development to produce high quality and innovative products. Furthermore, they are focusing on adopting latest technologies to provide consumers with better quality food products. Consumers primarily favor brands that have the best quality products and offer a wide range of options to choose from. Hence, competition is increasing in the food ingredients market, and consumers are ready to pay a higher price for high-quality products. For instance, consumers prefer food products that sugar-free and low in calorie. Impelled by prevailing trends, market players are offering infused fruit jellies with low or no sugar content. In order to gain competitive advantage, manufacturers are entering into collaborations with the aim to improve their share in the global infused fruit jellies market.

Infused Fruit Jellies Market Segmentation

Infused Fruit Jellies Market by Form

Chewies

Candies

Infused Fruit Jellies Market by Product Type

High Methoxyl Pectin (HMP) Jellies

Low Methoxyl Pectin (LMP) Jellies

Infused Fruit Jellies Market by Application

Breakfast Cereals

Bakery Products Cakes Bread Others



