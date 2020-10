Impact of COVID-19 on Fortified Edible Oils Market : Implications on Business

The global fortified edible oils market is a competitive business landscape characterized by several players with a worldwide presence. Some of the key players in the market are Conagra Brands, Inc., Bunge Limited, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Adani Wilmar Limited, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

The fortified edible oils market is witnessing an intense global competition currently. Major players are competing to grab the largest share of the global pie with new product launches and heavy marketing efforts. Many large players are keenly looking out for new opportunities in emerging market. Availing a wide range of distribution channels is proving to be effective for many companies. The current efforts of most players in the fortified edible oils market are focused on building a valuable brand.

Request PDF Brochure : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=50397

According to the latest report by Transparency Market Research, total revenue generated in the fortified edible oils market in 2018 stood at US$10,207.1 Mn. The global fortified edible oils market is expected to rise at 3.4% CAGR during 2018 – 2026.

Products with vitamin A are expected to hold the largest market share in the fortified edible oils market. Increasing deficiencies of vitamin A and growing awareness about various disorders associated with it are expected to drive growth of the fortified edible oils market.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=50397

Similarly, the fortified edible oils market in the Middle East and Latin America is expected to bag the largest share of the global market. Fortified edible oils are extremely prominent in cuisines in both the regions. Additionally, the expansion by global players in this region is expected to drive the fortified edible oils market growth. The region is expected to account for 34.0% of the global market share during the forecast period.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barite-market-stakeholders-capitalize-on-oil-and-gas-drilling-activities-unveiling-higher-grades-of-barite-to-expand-application-areas-tmr-301094748.html

Growing Health Consciousness Expected to Drive Premium Quality Products and Brands

Prevalence of malnutrition, vitamin A deficiencies, and health awareness drive the global fortified edible oils market. As major players in the market increasingly establish a presence in the emerging regions, the healthy brand of products will play a bigger role in driving the demand. These companies spend a considerable fortune in gaining high visibility with apt product placements. As new channels of distribution like online become more viable, the completion for quality branding is expected to go up significantly. Moreover, consumers are increasingly turning toward premium products in an effort to avail the best quality product. Due to considerable demand for quality products, various manufacturers are also voluntarily engaging in fortification of edible oils products.

Trans-fat free soybean oil & canola oil products represent key opportunities

The global fortified edible oil market companies are moving to new markets and are faced with new dilemmas related to consumer preferences. In recent times, products with trans-fat free soybean oil, olive oil, and canola oil are emerging as key consumer preferences. Growing health consciousness, changing dietary preferences, and improving living standards in emerging economies are expected to drive growth of the global fortified edible oil market. During the forecast period, oils with low fat, calories, and cholesterol are expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, well developed sales network, both online and offline, represents a major opportunity for players in the fortified edible oils market.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled, “Fortified Edible Oils Market (Product Type – Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Corn Oil, Canola Oil, and Rice Bran Oil; Micronutrient – Vitamin A, Vitamin D, andVitamin E; Distribution Channel – Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Retail, and e-Commerce) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026”

The global fortified edible oils market is segmented based on:

Product Type

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Sunflower Oil

Olive Oil

Corn Oil

Canola Oil

Rice Bran Oil

Other Oils

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.