Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market 2020 Major Demand Countries Analysis by World’s Top Leaders | Global Revenue Status During COVID-19 Pandemic

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market (Application: Economy Class, Economy Plus Class, Business Class, and First Class; Mechanism: Linear and Rotary; Actuator Type: Electromechanical and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.” According to the report, the global aircraft seat actuation systems market is projected to surpass US$ 380 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~13% during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global aircraft seat actuation systems market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13%, owing to increased air travel. North America & Europe, together, dominate the aircraft seat actuation systems market. Key countries in the global aircraft seat actuation systems market are the U.S., the U.K., Germany, China, and Japan. The aircraft seat actuation systems market is expected to witness significant expansion in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Expansion of Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market

The aircraft seat actuation systems market is primarily driven by an increase in air travel globally. Furthermore, commercial airlines are upgrading their seating arrangements in order to provide better travel experience through comfort and maintaining their price in order to attract travelers. Moreover, increased demand for air travel is boosting sales of aircraft, which in turn is driving the demand for aircraft seat actuation systems. Rising disposable income in developed countries has increased air travel for business and travel purposes, which in turn is projected to further propel the aircraft seat actuation systems market. Low cost carriers have gained popularity among consumers. These airlines have lower fares and fewer comforts. Moreover, Asia Pacific is witnessing a rise in the demand for low cost carriers due to the low airfares and short trips offered by these carries. Cost effectiveness of low cost carriers is hindering the market.

In terms of mechanism, the linear actuators segment held nearly 60% share of the global market in 2018. Linear actuators are extensively utilized in aircraft seat actuation systems, as a majority of functions involved are linear in nature. Linear actuators are primarily used to help passengers adjust their seats as per their comfort. Linear actuators occupy less space and hence, they are favored in seat actuation systems.

Based on actuation system, the electromechanical actuation systems segment held around 80% share of the market in 2018. Electromechanical actuators are utilized in aircraft seat actuation systems to allow passengers to adjust their seats with the help of a control unit, without the need to pull or push the seats themselves. Majority of aircraft are installed with electromechanical actuators in order to provide optimum comfort to passengers. Additionally, technological advances are leading to the development of lightweight seat actuation systems that require low maintenance cost.

Regional Analysis of Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market

In terms of region, the global aircraft seat actuation systems market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. Europe held a leading share of the global aircraft seat actuation systems market in 2018, owing to high consumer demand for travel comfort. North America, which includes Canada and the U.S., held the second-largest share of the aircraft seat actuation systems market, followed by Asia Pacific, in 2018. The North America market is estimated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period, as this region is an early adapter of latest technology. Moreover, majority of aircraft vendors carry out their operations in this region. Furthermore, high disposable income of the population in the region enables passengers to afford a comfortable flying experience.

Prominent players operating in the global aircraft seat actuation systems market include Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, ITT Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace S.A.PGA Electronics S.A. ,Rollon S.p.A , Nook Industries, Inc, and Moong Inc,

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market: Segmentation

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, by Application Economy Class Economy Plus Class Business Class First Class

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, by Mechanism Linear Actuators Rotary Actuators

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, by Actuator Type Electromechanical Actuators Others

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of World Latin America Middle East & Africa



