Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on Inverted Pouches Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Inverted Pouches Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the inverted pouches market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the inverted pouches market is projected to register a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. An inverted pouch is a flexible packaging solution, which can be used to pack food items such as sauces, condiments, and personal care products.Consumers are more inclined towards products that offer convenience and features such as controlled dispensing, portability, ease of opening, and resealability, and are lightweight. Inverted pouches are considered ideal for on-the-go consumers and e-Commerce.

Manufacturers to Focus on Developing Economies

Asia Pacific is expected to spearhead the inverted pouch market growth during the forecast period. Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific, such as China and India have witnessed rapid penetration of modern retail outlets, especially in urban areas. According to Transparency Market Research, this market in Asia Pacific & the Middle East is expected to grow at a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period.

On the other hand, developed regions, such as North America are expected to lead, in terms of market share. Manufacturers in this region are continuously innovating their inverted pouch offerings. For instance, Cheer Pack North America, a pouch manufacturer, plans to launch “CHEERPlus MultiFlex”, an inverted spouted pouch, in early 2020.

Adoption of Inverted Pouches to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Brand owners are continuously working with packaging manufacturers to reduce the carbon footprint of their packaging products. According to TMR’s study, inverted pouches are replacing rigid packaging products, such as metal cans and jars, as use of inverted packaging reduces carbon footprint by a considerable rate. Packaging manufacturers are also investing in research and development activities to develop materials that can be used to produce inverted pouches with lower carbon footprint. For instance, Glenroy’s introduced inverted pouches that reduce fossil fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emission by 75%, along with reduced water usage as compared to glass containers.

Growing Demand for Sauces and Condiments to Boost Use of Inverted Pouches

Growth of the flexible packaging industry is expected to be driven by convenience and sustainability packaging solutions offered by the use of inverted pouches. Moreover, inverted pouches is an effective solution and its multilayer structure helps to preserve packaged food by extending its shelf life. As the snacking trend is on the rise, use of single-serve as well as resealable flexible packaging solutions in both developed and developing countries are growing. Furthermore, use of inverted pouches helps in reducing food wastage throughout the supply chain.

Inverted Pouches Market: Competition Landscape

The global packaging industry has undergone substantial transformation in the past few decades. The design of a particular product is a crucial element of packaging, and is expected to remain a key winning imperative to gain attention of consumers. The high demand for variety in capacity and shape has led to strong competition in design-level innovations. Thus, channeling efforts toward offering inverted pouches with innovative designs is anticipated to be profitable for manufacturers in the inverted pouch market.

Key service providers can leverage the remunerative growth potential that the nascent inverted pouches market promises to offer. In order to benefit the most out of this scenario, key players in the inverted pouches market are strengthening their market presence by innovating their product offerings. For instance, Glenroy Inc. collaborated with the Aptar Group to design a unique closure known as “Sierra” that features a SimpliSqueeze® valve technology, for a clean and controlled dispensing solution. Key players in the inverted pouches market are Glenroy Inc., Polymer Packaging Inc., ProAmpac & Semco S.A.M.

Global Inverted Pouches Market: Segmentation

Inverted Pouches Market, by Capacity

Below 150 ml

150–500 ml

500 ml –1 Liter

Above 1 Liter

Inverted Pouches Market, by Material

Polyolefin

Metalized Aluminum

EVOH

Others (Nylon, etc.)

Inverted Pouches Market, by Pouch Type

Premade

FFS

Inverted Pouches Market, by End Use

Food Dairy Sauces & Condiments Salad Dressings Honey Others (Jellies)

Personal Care

Others

Inverted Pouches Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico

Europe Belgium Germany Spain France U.K. Italy

ROW UAE India Saudi Arabia Australia Japan Thailand China Kuwait South Africa Indonesia Oman



