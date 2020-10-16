Back Painted Glass Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects by 2030

Back Painted Glass Market: Introduction

Back painted glass is a form of clear glass, which is painted from the back side. The unpainted side always faces outward.

Read report Overview-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/back-painted-glass-market.html

Back painted glass is used in a wide range of applications such as wall panels, partitions, backsplashes, tabletops, countertops, and trade show floorings. It is available in different colors and dimensions as per customers’ requirements.

Back painted glass is an affordable option compared to its peers that gives luxurious look to interiors and exteriors

Back Painted Glass Market: Application segment

Back painted glass is widely used in commercial spaces such as wall partitions. Back painted glass has a glossy finish that gives elegant look to room interior, It is also popularly used in shopping malls, stores, entertainment venues, restaurants, etc.

Back painted glass is moisture resistant and easy to clean. Thus, it is ideal to use in shower wall panels, bathroom walls, washbasin tops, etc.

Back painted glass is an ideal substitute of quartz, marble, and granite countertops. It is a non-porous material therefore, microorganisms cannot form and adhere to it. Thus, builders prefer back painted glass as an ideal material to use in kitchens. Furthermore, it is easy to clean, install, and hygienic as compared to its alternatives.

Back painted glass is used in the manufacture of cabins and toilet cubicles for changing rooms and showers. It is also used as room dividers or to isolate work areas.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF sample of Back Painted Glass Market report

Key Drivers of Back Painted Glass Market

Construction activities are increasing across the globe. Back painted glass is used as a building material in the form of wall cladding, kitchen & bathroom countertops, office walls, etc. As per the data published by Global Powers of Construction (GPoC) 2018, construction activities in the U.S. rose to 8.4% in 2018 compared to 7.3% in 2017.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77578

According to a report published by the Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics in 2018, the global economy is forecast to expand by between 2.5% and 3% per year between 2019 and 2022, while the pace of expansion in the construction industry is set to average 3.6% over the same period, with estimated revenue of US$ 15 Trn by 2025. Increase in construction activities across the globe is estimated to boost the demand for back painted glass during the forecast period.

Read our Case study at :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/chemicals-and-materials-case-study

Countries in the Middle East are diversifying their economy. They are building infrastructure to boost the tourism sector and reduce dependence on oil revenue. Volatility in crude oil prices is adversely affecting government expenditure on construction activities. Oman, Egypt, and Iraq are expected to drive most of the construction activity in the region, while the construction industry in Qatar is anticipated to remain one of the fastest-growing industries, driven by a number of multi-billion infrastructure development projects as well as those related to the Qatar World Cup 2022. Increase in construction activities in the Middle East is projected to boost the demand got back painted glass in the near future.

The Government of India launched ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ in 2015, under which it plans to build affordable houses to cater to the housing need of its growing urban population. A total of 22 million houses are targeted to be built by the end of of 2022. The Government of India is also investing US$ 3.304 Bn to revive stalled housing projects. Furthermore, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs allocated US$ 6.618 Bn, a nearly 18.39% increase from the revised estimate of US$ 5.590 Bn for 2019-2020, in its annual budget. This is expected to boost the demand for back painted glass in the near future.

Back painted glass can be fabricated in any shape. Easy availability of customized back painted glass is anticipated to propel the demand for the glass in the near future.

Prices of back painted glass are comparatively lower than its alternatives such as quartz, marble, and granite. This acts as a key driver of the global back painted glass market.

Key Restraints of Back Painted Glass Market

Lockdowns caused by COVID-19 pandemic have put a hold on construction activities all around the world. These lockdowns have negatively impacted the global back painted glass market. However, demand for back painted glass is estimated to bounce back once governments of countries across the globe ease the restriction on construction activities.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Back Painted Glass Market

Key manufacturers operating in the global back painted glass market include: