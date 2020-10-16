Vitrified Clay Pipes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Vitrified Clay Pipes Market: Introduction

Vitrified clay pipes, also known as clay pipes, are the oldest prefabricated components in sewer systems. They are manufactured from suitable clays with the addition of fire clays and fired to the stage of sintering.

Vitrified clay pipes are pipes made from a blend of clay and shale, which are subjected to high temperature. This results in a hard and inert ceramic. These pipes are primarily used in gravity sewer collection mains due to their long life and resistance to almost all domestic and industrial sewage, particularly the sulfuric acid that is generated by hydrogen sulfide, a common component of sewage.

Vitrified clay pipes are primarily used in the building & construction industry. They are widely employed in residential complexes and non-residential buildings such as hotels, office buildings, educational buildings, industrial warehouses, and storage buildings. Rise in number of government initiatives and increase in urbanization are estimated to boost the global vitrified clay pipes market in the near future.

Key Drivers of Global Vitrified Clay Pipes Market

The wastewater treatment industry is projected to expand substantially in emerging economies during the forecast period due to rise in government support in the form of subsidies and tax benefits for water treatment activities. This is expected to boost the vitrified clay pipes market in these countries.

Sanitary sewer overflows have become an area of concern for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Vitrified clay pipe allow for aggressive cleaning methods, which prolong the service life of a sewer line and eliminate the need for expensive dig-ups.

Industrial Sewer System Application Segment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Based on application, industrial sewer system was a highly attractive segment of the global vitrified clay pipes market in 2019. Demand for environmentally-friendly products has been rising in the world since the last few years. Most commercial complexes such as educational buildings have started adopting the vitrified clay pipes technology to lower their sewer waste. Over the last two years, innovations in the renewable energy sector have led to the development of sustainable and customized solutions. This has boosted the global vitrified clay pipes market.

Vitrified clay pipe is a green technology; however, it is not a new concept. Vitrified clay pipes products use clay as a major component, making it an environmentally friendly raw material.

Hydrofluoric acid and highly concentrated caustic wastes are known to attack vitrified clay pipes. Such wastes are not permitted to be discharged into municipal sewage collection systems without adequate pretreatment. Furthermore, the resistance offered by vitrified clay pipes to a wide variety of acids make them an ideal choice for usage in underground sewers.

Asia Pacific and North America to Hold Major Share of Global Vitrified Clay Pipes Market

In terms of value and volume, North America accounted for prominent share of the global vitrified clay pipes market in 2019. North America is projected to be a highly lucrative region of the global vitrified clay pipes market during the forecast period, led by increase in the usage of eco-friendly products in the region.

Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be an attractive region of the global market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the rise in investments to lower energy consumption by various governments in the region.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America held minimal share of the global market in 2019. These regions are estimated to maintain their market share by the end of the forecast period.

Key Players in Global Vitrified Clay Pipes Market

Various players operate in the global vitrified clay pipes market. However, there is an increasing shift in dynamics toward market consolidation. This can be ascribed to new product developments by major companies operating in the U.S. and Europe in order to capitalize on untapped potential in Asia Pacific and Africa. Key players operating in the global vitrified clay pipes market are:

SVCP

Ceramic Pipes Company

AICCP

Sweillem Vitrified Clay Pipes Company

Lokma Group

Global Vitrified Clay Pipes Market: Research Scope

Global Vitrified Clay Pipes Market, by Cover

Open Trench Socket Pipes

Micro Tunneling (Jacking) Vitrified Clay Pipes

Global Vitrified Clay Pipes Market, by Type

Bell & Spigot Pipes

Band-Seal Pipes

NO-DIG(R) Pipes

Global Vitrified Clay Pipes Market, by Application

Domestic Sewer Systems

Industrial Sewer Systems

Public Works Construction

