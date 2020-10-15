Covid-19 Impact on Dehydrate Potato Product Market – Global Industry Analysis 2025

Potatoes are a great source of carbohydrates, vitamins, and potassium. Dehydrated potato products are easy to chew and digest, have a neutral flavor until salted or taken along with sauce and dips. It is one of the most economic vegetables from the market point of view and contains the high amount of calories, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, manganese, Phosphorus, Niacin and pantothenic acid. Dehydrate potato product market is a rapidly growing market and daily new products are getting launched in the market.

Dehydrate Potato Product Market Segmentation

Dehydrate potato product market is segmented by form as dehydrated potato dices, dehydrated potato flakes, dehydrated potato shreds, dehydrate funeral potato, dehydrated potato gems, and gratin. Dehydrated potatoes have long shelf life and are available in the global market. People love to eat ready-to-eat dehydrate potato products as snacks. Dehydrate potato products have a very good taste and take less to time to cook.

Dehydrate potato product market is segmented by type of dehydrate potato as Fries, low-fat fries, low-salt fries, red skin potato, baked dehydrate potatoes. Dehydrate potato fries are the most preferred type of dehydrate potato product and most consumed type of dehydrate potato product followed by baked potato, red skin potato, and other types. Dehydrate potato product market is growing at a good pace and is likely to hit good number in the future.

Dehydrate potato product market is segmented by flavor as sweet potato and conventional potato. Both varieties of potato are eaten with joy all over the world and have their respective benefits.

Dehydrate potato product market can be segmented by type of raw material as natural and organic. Due to increasing health concerns consumers are inkling more towards organic products. Dehydrate potato product market is segmented by distribution channel as supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, online sales, retails stores, and departmental stores.

Dehydrate potato product Market: Regional Outlook

Dehydrate potato product market is segmented into five key regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, China is the biggest producer of potatoes followed by Russia and India. APAC region is the major consumer of Dehydrate potato products followed by Europe, North America, Africa and Latin America. Asian countries are the biggest market for dehydrate potato products as India, China and other Asian countries consume potato product in abundance.

Dehydrate potato product Market: Drivers and Trends

Dehydrate potato product Market is driven by the knowledge of the manufacturers that demand for the dehydrate potato products is extremely high, continuous efforts are being made by the manufacturers to attract more and more consumers and to beat the competitors by inventing new, more tasty and delicious products. The urge to be better and bigger is boosting this market and dehydrate products are going to lead the market in coming years.

The trend of making different shapes and designs of the dehydrated potato product, combining the products with other eatables and addition is essential nutrients by the manufacturers has attracted lots of consumers and is the main reason behind increasing the revenue of dehydrated potato product market. Mccain has pioneered the field of making dehydrated potato products having different shapes and designs like smiley, fries, tikka and others.

Dehydrate potato product: Key Players

Major players in the dehydrate potato product market are Mccain foods, Aviko, Augason farms, Agrana group, Birkamidon, Pacific valley foods and Agrar frost. These valuable brands are expected to make strong strategies and schemes to strengthen their market grip and to increase their revenues to next level by the end of 2027.

