Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Marine Coatings Market

The global marine coatings market is consolidated with a handful of dominating players who account for significant shares of the market. These players are majorly leading in the market on account of their focus on development of products that are advanced as well as increasing their range so as to cater to specific demands of clients. The names of these players are: PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Jotun A/S, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Sherwin-Williams Company, and Hempel A/S.

Request PDF Brochure : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=902

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), between 2017 and 2025, the global marine coatings market will expand at a 6.1% CAGR and reach a value of US$14.52 bn by 2025. On the basis of products, the market is led by the antifouling coatings as it offers solid protection from fouling organisms and slimes. In addition to this, an increase in maintenance and ship repair activities which require antifouling coatings will also boost the growth of the global marine coatings market. By geography, Asia Pacific is leading in the marine coatings market and it accounted for 60% of the total market in 2016, with China, South Korea, and Japan at the forefront.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/increasing-demand-for-fire-suppressant-products-to-drive-growth-of-magnesium-derivative-market-to-revenues-worth-us-56-bn-by-2027-end-finds-tmr-862869546.html

Need to Protect Ships from Harsh Weather Conditions Pushing Demand for Marine Coatings

According to the lead analyst of the report, “the deep sea application of ships requires the ships and vessels to be protected against harsh weather conditions, while also maintaining their appearance and this is the major factor boosting the growth of the marine coatings market.” in addition to this, marine coatings play an important role in boosting the fuel efficiency of vessels. The rising ship repair and maintenance activities will also boost the demand for marine coatings during the forecast period. In order to ensure long-term security of marine assets, the oil and gas industry makes use of marine coatings extensively.

Buy Now : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=902<ype=S

Slow Growth of Shipbuilding Industry Hampering Demand for Marine Coatings

The market is also supported through enforcement of norms such as the IMO ballast tank coating. It is anticipated that there will be product innovations in the near future as government policies are becoming strict and there will be a need to create eco-friendly products. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on developing metal-free antifouling coatings which has no negative impact on marine life or the environment. However, the slow growth of the shipbuilding industry is limiting the growth of the global marine coatings market.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, “Marine Coatings Market (Product – Anti-Fouling Coatings, Anti-Corrosion Coatings, and Foul Release Coatings; Resin – Epoxy, Silicone, and Acrylate; Marine Segment – Dry Docking and New Shipbuilding; Application – Coastal, Containers, Deep Sea, Leisure Boats, and Offshore Vessels) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017–2025.”

The Global Marine Coatings Market is segmented as below:

Global Marine Coatings Market, by Product

Anti-Fouling

Anti-Corrosion

Foul Release

Others

Global Marine Coatings Market, by Resin

Epoxy

Silicone

Alkyd

Others

Global Marine Coatings Market, by Marine Segment

Dry Docking

New Shipbuilding

Global Marine Coatings Market, by Application

Coastal

Containers

Deep Sea

Leisure Boats

Offshore Vessels

Others

About Us :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.