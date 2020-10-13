Europe Spirit Glass Packaging Market Report Study during 2019-2027|Top Manufacturers are Vetropack Holding Ltd, Glassworks International Ltd., Allied Glass Containers Ltd

Europe Spirit Glass Packaging Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Europe spirit glass packaging market accounted to US$ 2,394.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,481.4 Mn by 2027.

Spirit packaging plays a vital role in the growth in the consumption of liquor. Thus, manufacturers of this packaging are focusing more on packages that enhance consumer experience and taking into account the change in consumer habits. Premium and super-premium brands demand significant brand protection in terms of packaging. Product safety is the foremost factor associated with the development of efficient packaging material.

The Europe spirit glass packaging market by range of glass has been segmented into standard premium and super premium. The standard spirit glass packaging segment dominated the Europe spirit glass packaging market as it is commonly used for spirit packaging. Standard glass is the most widely used glass for the packaging of alcoholic products due to the easy availability of the products and lower prices. The standard sprit glass is less expansive as compared to other types of glass products such as premium and super premium glass. Hence, standard glass are driving the Europe spirit packaging market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for SPIRIT GLASS PACKAGING in the market.

EUROPE SPIRIT GLASS PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Range of Glass

Standard

Premium

Super Premium

By Colored of Glass

Bare Glass

Colored Glass

By Country

European Countries GERMANY France UK Austria Switzerland Belgium Netherlands Luxembourg Scandinavia Denmark Sweden Norway Finland Ireland Rest of Europe



Company Profiles

Allied Glass Containers Ltd

Ardagh Group

Bruni Glass S.P.A

Gerresheimer AG

Glassworks International Ltd.

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Pont Packaging

Stölzle Glass Group

Vetropack Holding Ltd

Vidrala

