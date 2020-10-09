Asia Pacific Genome Editing Techniques Market Industry Shares- Study Analysis, Size, Shares, Challenges and Frontiers of Growth 2020-2027 | Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GenScript, Lonza

The Asia Pacific Genome Editing market is growing along with the Biotechnology industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Genome editing, or genome engineering, or gene editing, is a type of genetic engineering in which DNA is inserted, deleted, modified, or replaced in the genome of a living organism. Unlike early genetic engineering techniques that randomly insert genetic material into a host genome, genome editing targets insertions to site-specific locations.

Genome editing with designed nucleases, ie all three major classes of these enzymes – zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), transcriptional activator-like nucleases (TALEN), and designed meganucleases – were selected by Nature as the 2011 method. The CRISPR-Cas system was selected by Science as the discovery of 2015.

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to increase in the investments by the governments of the respective countries in the region. The rising development and research for the genome editing along with the clinical trials are expected to drive the genome editing market in the forecast period. In addition, the initiatives to support by the government of India for the startups in biotechnology sectors are likely to foster the growth of the biotechnology market in the country.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Biotechnology industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Genome editing assays in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC GENOME EDITING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

TALENS

CRISPR

Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs)

Others

By Application

Genetic Engineering

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Cell Line Engineering

Others

By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Government Research Institutes

By Geography

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Company Profiles

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GenScript

Lonza

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Editas Medicine

Merck KGaA

