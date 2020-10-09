Impact of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific E-Invoicing Market with CAGR of 19.4% | Basware Corporation, Cegedim SA, Comarch SA, Coupa Software Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE

The Asia Pacific E-Invoicing market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Asia-Pacific e-Invoicing market was valued at US$ 1,019.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,075.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the market is this region is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of e-in Invoicing solutions in business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C), and business-to-government operations, among others. The rising demand for digital solutions among government organizations and tax authorities to combat tax evasion and financial fraud is also leading to increase in implementation of e-in Invoicing mandates in various countries.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Educational industry and this is expected to cause the demand for E-Invoicing in the market.

Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Market–Segmentation

Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Market, by Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Market, by End-User

B2B

B2C

Others

Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Market, by Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Market-Companies Mentioned

Basware Corporation

Cegedim SA

Comarch SA

Coupa Software Inc.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

The Sage Group plc

Tradeshift

