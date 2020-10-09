Global Biometrics In Transportation Market Size, Industry Share and Total Revenue Growth Rate Till 2026

Biometrics in Transportation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biometrics in Transportation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fingerprint Recognition

Face Recognition

Iris Recognition

DNA Analysis

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Airport

Train Station

Seaport

Other

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Biometrics in Transportation market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Biometrics in Transportation market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

HID Global (Cross Match Technologies)

NEC Global

Animetrics

Aware

Cognitec

Fingerscan

ImageWare systems

Watrix.AI

Beijing IrisKing

Hanwang Technology

CloudWalk Technology

