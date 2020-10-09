Global Biometrics In Transportation Market Size, Industry Share and Total Revenue Growth Rate Till 2026

Biometrics in Transportation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biometrics in Transportation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.
The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fingerprint Recognition
Face Recognition
Iris Recognition
DNA Analysis
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Airport
Train Station
Seaport
Other
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Biometrics in Transportation market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Biometrics in Transportation market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
HID Global (Cross Match Technologies)
NEC Global
Animetrics
Aware
Cognitec
Fingerscan
ImageWare systems
Watrix.AI
Beijing IrisKing
Hanwang Technology
CloudWalk Technology
