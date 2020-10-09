Asia Pacific Cryogenic Pump Market 2020 |Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2027|Atlas Copco AB, Elliott Group, Flowserve Corporation, Fives, Linde AG

The Asia Pacific Cryogenic Pump market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

A cryopump or “cryogenic pump” is a vacuum pump that captures gases and vapors by condensing them on a cold surface, but is only effective on some gases. The efficiency depends on the freezing and boiling points of the gas in relation to the temperature of the cryopump. Sometimes they are used to block certain contaminants, for example in front of a diffusion pump to capture the withdrawal oil or in front of a McLeod gauge to store water.

In this function, they are called cryotrap, water pump or cold trap, even if the physical mechanism is the same as for a cryopump. Cryotrapage can also refer to a somewhat different effect, in which molecules will increase their residence time on a cold surface, without actually freezing (over-cooling). There is a delay between the molecule coming to the surface and returning from it. The kinetic energy would have been lost as the molecules slowed down.

China dominated the cryogenic pump market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. China is one of the major countries which has significant market share in the electronics and semiconductor industry. The manufacturers in this country are highly focusing on strengthening their capabilities in the fields of materials, components, and equipment. Here, government support plays a major role in boosting the Chinese electronics and semiconductor industry. Moreover, China is one step ahead of South Korea with respect to fabless manufacturing. China has a giant number of semiconductor firms that are involved in the design of semiconductor products.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Cryogenic Pump assays in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC CRYOGENIC PUMP MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Centrifugal

Positive Displacement

By Gas

Nitrogen

Oxygen

LNG

Argon

Others

By Industry Vertical

Electronics

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Energy & Power

Metallurgy

Chemical

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Companies Mentioned

Atlas Copco AB

Elliott Group

Flowserve Corporation

Fives

Linde AG

NIKKISO CO., LTD.

PHPK Technologies

Ruhrpumpen Group

SEHWA TECH, INC.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

