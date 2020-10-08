Online Grocery Market 2020 Statistics, Facts and Figures, Size, Future Growth and Forecast by 2027

The online grocery platforms allow users to get home delivery of grocery products by placing an order online. The penetration of the internet is one of the major factors supporting the growth of the online grocery market. The online grocery market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of players operating in the market. Moreover, due to the low entry barriers, a large number of new entrants are penetrating the market.

The increasing popularity of smartphones and penetration of internet are the major factors supporting the growth of the online grocery market. However, the increasing number of cyberattacks and privacy concerns might hinder the growth of the online grocery market. Further the COVID19 outbreak has supported the growth of online grocery market owing to the lockdowns and movements across the globe.

Get Sample [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00030137

Key Players:

Amazon.com, Inc

2. BigBasket

3. Fresh Direct, LLC

4. Honestbee

5. mySupermarket Limited

6. NetGrocer.com, Inc.

7. Safeway, Inc.

8. Schwan Food Company

9. ShopFoodEx

10. Walmart

The global online grocery market is segmented on the basis of type and business type. Based on type, the market is segmented as fresh foods, packaged foods, and others. On the basis of business type, the market is segmented as B2B and B2C.

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00030137 Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Online Grocery Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Online Grocery Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Online Grocery Market. The report on the Global Online Grocery Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Reasons for Buying Online Grocery Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Online Grocery Market report provides a five-year forecast derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and subsegments.

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]