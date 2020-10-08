Delivery Management Software Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises); End-user (Restaurant Delivery, Logistics, Courier Business, Others) and Geography

Delivery management software is the tool that streamlines operations of restaurant delivery, logistics, and courier businesses, it connects the driver and the back-end office through a single platform. Growing customer preferences for online shopping are driving the delivery management software market growth. Delivery management software offers several benefits such as improve route options, provide real-time visibility, simplify business operations, provide driver tracking, send a notification, and among others are positively impacting the growth of the delivery management software market.

Key Players:

1. Deliforce Technologies Private Limited

2. FarEye (RoboticWares Pvt Ltd)

3. GetSwift Limited

4. Jungleworks

5. Loginext Solutions Private Limited

6. Mobisoft Infotech LLC

7.Shipox Inc

8. Trackin

9. WorkWave LLC

10. Zippykind (Snappylead LLC)

Delivery management software provides a complete overview of the delivery status and provides all the information. In addition, it gives complete information about the delivery, real-time updates, and improved tracking of deliveries, among others. Thus, increasing the use of this software that augmenting in the growth of the delivery management software market. However, the availability of open-source software is the key hindering factor for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of SaaS and transforming business operations are expected to drive the delivery management software market growth during the forecast period.

The global delivery management software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented restaurant delivery, logistics, courier business, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Delivery management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The delivery management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting delivery management software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the delivery management software market in these regions.