Astronishing Growth in Aluminium Oxide Market 2018-2027 | with top key players Aluminum Corporation of China Limited,Baikowski Malakoff Inc.,Grace and Co.,Khambhalay Abrasive,Norsk Hydro ASA

Aluminum is a soft, silvery-white, non-magnetic and a ductile metal in the boron group. It makes up to eight percent of the earth’s crust and is the third most abundant element after oxygen and silicon. Aluminium oxide is a chemical compound comprising aluminium and oxygen. Aluminium oxide is the most commonly occurring among several oxides and is identifies as aluminium III oxide. It occurs naturally in a crystalline polymorphic phase as mineral corundum. Varieties of corundum lead to the formation of precious gemstones, ruby, and sapphire. Aluminium oxide is used to produce aluminium metal because of its hardness. It is also used as a refractory material due to its high melting point.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited,Baikowski Malakoff Inc.,Grace and Co.,Khambhalay Abrasive,Norsk Hydro ASA,Sasol Limited,Snam Abrasives Pvt. Ltd.,Spectrum Chemicals,Tirupati Industries Limited,Washington Mills

What is the Dynamics of Aluminium Oxide Market?

The extensive application for aluminium oxide in industrial manufacturing due to its unique physical and chemical properties drives the growth of the aluminium oxide market. Along with this, the dem and for aluminium oxide as porous ceramic material in the ceramic industry to enhance thermal conductivity is also a factor fuelling the growth of the market. However, incrementing health risks associated with the exposure to aluminium oxide restricts the fruitful growth of the aluminium oxide market. An upsurge in the acceptance of aluminium oxide as biomaterials for implants on various surgeries is anticipated to bode well the growth of the aluminium oxide market in the years to come.

What is the SCOPE of Aluminium Oxide Market?

The “Global Aluminium Oxide Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the aluminium oxide market with detailed market segmentation by form, application and geography. The global aluminium oxide market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aluminium oxide players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Aluminium Oxide Market Segmentation?

The global aluminium oxide market is segmented on the basis of form, application and geography. On the basis of form the market classify into nanoparticles, powder, pellets, tablets, sputtering targets and others. The market on the basis of application is broken into medical & pharmaceutical, ceramic, industrial manufacturing, electronics and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Aluminium Oxide Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aluminium oxide market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

