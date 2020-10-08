EDM Producer Bobby Beatz Releases Debut Album On Spotify

EDM artist and multi-genre producer Bobby Beatz has just released his debut album called “Masterpiece” on Spotify. It has 19 tracks on it, out of which 8 out of which best performing tracks and most streamed songs on Spotify among other single releases of his.

Bobby Beatz currently works independently without any record label and manager.

We talked to him a little about his music, his journey, his inspiration, and his ambitions of the future.

About Bobby Beatz:

Hailing from Los Angeles, California in the United States of America, Bobby Beatz is an up-and-coming electronic artist ready to take the music scene by storm. With an experimental and unique sound, Bobby Beatz is an artist that keeps giving. His unique and experimental sound gives a nostalgic feel to the listener. Moreover, through his music, he tries to connect people in a special way that they haven’t connected before. Through the love of the music, Bobby Beatz believes that it is essential to bring people together who are passionate about the same art. Bobby Beatz pursues to find a new unique sound for every record he puts out. His steady growth is the result of being an artist that thinks outside the box. Undoubtedly, he is an artist to keep an eye on as he continues to prove his talent with every record he makes.

Bobby is inspired to make music by his wife and three daughters, about whom he talks about gushingly. He comes across a man with a simple background and very strong attachment to his family. He juggles his personal life with being a husband and a father and his professional life with being a musician to perfection.

He started making and releasing his music from January of 2020. In his own words, his album “Masterpiece” has influences of genres like EDM, House, Pop, Reggaeton and Dubstep. His goal in the music industry is to lay a platform for his kids to follow and ultimately become one of the best producers of all time.

Where Can I Find Bobby Beatz?

You can stream Bobby Beatz’s music on streaming platforms like Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple Music where he posts all his singles and albums.

Bobby is also active and available on social media platforms like Instagram at @bobbybeatz1234569. He also works as a producer and is open to collaborating with other artists. So if you are someone interested in working with him, you can reach out to him through Instagram.

Media Details

Artist: Bobby Beatz

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/7CirUjJiabJMii5UVtMGlb?si=d559T2ExSzeehV3PP5l2AQ

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/bobby-beatz/392206048

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/robert-hastings-455730258?ref=clipboard