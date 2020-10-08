Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market Analysis and 2027 Forecasts for United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets

An off-the-shelf report on Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

What is Covid-19 Impact on Head & Neck Cancer Drugs?

Head & neck cancer is especially common in regions having high alcohol and tobacco intake, and the most common type is squamous cell carcinoma. About 9 out of 10 head and neck cancers begin inside squamous cells. Chemotherapy drugs commonly used to treat head and neck cancers are cisplatin, carboplatin, and docetaxel. The EGFR-targeted drug, in combination with chemotherapy or radiation therapy for head and neck cancers, such as laryngeal or hypopharyngeal cancer, is a targeted therapy drug for head & neck cancer.

Market Dynamics

The head & neck cancer drugs market is anticipated to grow in the market by the rise in demand for combination therapy for the management of head & neck cancer, and growth in the number of R&D activities to develop ideal therapeutic. Furthermore, technological advancements in screening procedures for cancer and a strong presence of pipeline drugs such as Ipilimumab, Atezolizumab, Avelumab, Durvalumab, Erlotinib, Afatinib, Bevacizumab, and others are expected to drive the market growth. Also, the rise in the number of risk factors such as growth in the number of cigarette smoking, alcohol & tobacco consumption is further anticipated to boost the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the study areAstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, etc.

The head & neck cancer drugs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The head & neck cancer drugs market is segmented on the basis of product and by application. Based on product the market is segmented as PD inhibitors, microtubule inhibitors and EGFR inhibitors. On the basis of application the market is categorized as surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in head & neck cancer drugs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The head & neck cancer drugs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market Table of Contents:

Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

