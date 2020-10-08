Europe Smart Mining Market is expected to reach US$ 7,968.8 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 19.2% | ABB Ltd, Alastri, Caterpillar Inc, io, Hexagon AB, Hitachi, Ltd, MineSense

Smart mining is the process of using information, autonomy, and technology to increase safety, reduce operating costs, and improve mine site productivity. Mining companies are focused on increasing productivity by providing cutting edge software and solutions.

The smart mining market in European is expected to grow from US$ 1,986.5 Million in 2019 to US$ 7,968.8 Million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The Europe Smart Mining market is growing along with the Electronics and semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

In May 2019, the German government played was at the forefront in the development of the climate-smart mining strategy. Such developments are likely to boost the Europe smart mining market in the coming years. European is a well-developed region where masses are disciplined and committed when it comes to protection of the environment. The governments of European countries, together with individuals, strive to gain sustainability. Governments have implemented regulations where they can save nonrenewable energy resources and minimize land usage for production purposes.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Smart mining assays in the market.

European Smart Mining Market–Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software and Solutions

Services

By Mining Type

Underground Mining

Surface Mining

By Hardware Type

RFID Tags,

Sensors,

Intelligent System

Others

By Software Type

Logistics Software,

Data & Operation management,

Safety & Security Systems,

Connectivity Solutions,

Analytics Solution,

Remote Management Solution, and

Asset Management Solution

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of European

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

Alastri

Caterpillar Inc

io

Hexagon AB

Hitachi, Ltd

MineSense

Rockwell Automation, Inc

SAP SE

Trimble Inc

