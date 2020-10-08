North America LED Flashlight Market is expected to reach US$ 385.2 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 3.4%| Bayco Products, Browning International, Energizer Holdings, Larson Electronics

The North America LED flashlight market accounted to US$ 385.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 516.5 Mn by 2027.

With the evolving lighting technologies and improvement in materials, the adoption of LED-based flashlights is growing at an impressive pace in military & marine operations, law enforcement, oil & gas industries, and mining, among other industries. Many manufacturers are offering a wide variety of tactical LED flashlights that can be deployed in hazardous environments.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America LED Flashlight Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America LED Flashlight market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major key players covered in this report:

Bayco Products Inc.

Browning International S.A.

Dorcy International

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Larson Electronics, LLC

Mag Instrument Inc .

Nite Ize INc.

Pelican Products, Inc.

Streamlight Inc.

Surefire LLC

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America LED Flashlight market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America LED Flashlight market segments and regions.

