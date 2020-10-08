North America Infusion Pumps Market 2020 Growth Overview, Covid – 19 Outbreak Analysis, Top Companies – Moog, ICU Medical, Insulet

The North America Infusion Pumps Market is expected to reach US$ 6,974.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,488.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2025.

Infusion pumps are widely used in hospitals, nursing homes, and some types of infusion pumps can be used at home too. Infusion pumps are used to deliver medications such as, insulin or other hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain relievers. Thus rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes and others drives the market growth. Diabetes is one of the largest global health emergencies of the 21st century.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Infusion Pumps Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Infusion Pumps market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2025.

Major key players covered in this report:

BD

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Baxter

Smith Medical

Moog Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Insulet corporation.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Infusion Pumps market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Infusion Pumps market segments and regions.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Infusion Pumps market.

