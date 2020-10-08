Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2026

This report focuses on the global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Illumina
Roche
Agilent Technologies
Knome
Genomatix Software
GATC Biotech
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Macrogen
Life Technologies
DNASTAR
Exosome Diagnostics
Biomatters
CLC Bio
BGI
Qiagen
Perkin Elmer
Pacific Bioscience
Partek
GnuBIO
Foundation Medicine
Paradigm
Caris Life Sciences
Myriad Genetics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
NGS Pre-Sequencing
Sequencing
NGS Data Analysis
Primary, Secondary & Tertiary Data Analysis
Market segment by Application, split into
Academic & Clinical Research
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharma & Biotech Entities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
