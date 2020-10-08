Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2026

This report focuses on the global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Illumina

Roche

Agilent Technologies

Knome

Genomatix Software

GATC Biotech

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Macrogen

Life Technologies

DNASTAR

Exosome Diagnostics

Biomatters

CLC Bio

BGI

Qiagen

Perkin Elmer

Pacific Bioscience

Partek

GnuBIO

Foundation Medicine

Paradigm

Caris Life Sciences

Myriad Genetics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NGS Pre-Sequencing

Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis

Primary, Secondary & Tertiary Data Analysis

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic & Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

