Roofing Estimating Software Market 2020 Global Analysis by Type (Cloud-based, On-premises); Application (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) and Geography

The roofing estimation software allows the conversion of DIY measurements in minutes into detailed, accurate roof replacement estimates and roof repair. It also saves time and money on complicated spreadsheets or expensive software using a roofing estimate calculator. The roofing estimate software generates estimates, invoices, and job orders automatically.

Key Players:

1. AppliCad

2. Buildertrend

3. Estimating Edge LLC

4. oncenter.com

5. PlanSwift

6. Raken

7. Rapid Software Systems Ltd

8. Sage

9. STACK Estimating

10. Trimble

The roofing estimating software provides an edge over its competitors to forward-thinking companies. A roof measuring software drives precision, as it allows the user to determine the actual cost of the roofing. Moreover, efficiency is one of the great benefits the user can enjoy using digital estimation software. Also, roofing estimating software is a powerful computing solution, but it can also help the user identify the labor costs and the volume of materials needed for the project.

The “Global Roofing Estimating Software Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The roofing estimating software market report aims to provide an overview of the roofing estimating software market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global roofing estimating software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading roofing estimating software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global roofing estimating software market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the roofing estimating software market is segmented into: Cloud-based and On-premises. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global roofing estimating software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The roofing estimating software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the roofing estimating software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South& Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the roofing estimating software market in these regions.