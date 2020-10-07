Cancer Tumor Profiling Market is Expected to reach $82,447 million by 2023 With Top Key Players Like Qiagen N.V.,Roche Molecular Systems Inc. (Roche),Abbott Molecular (Abbott Laboratories)

Cancer/tumor profiling uses several molecular biology techniques, such as microarray, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and in situ hybridization (ISH), to provide specific information about genetic and molecular makeup of tumor. It can detect the presence or absence of distinct disease-associated targets that guide medical practitioners in deciding the appropriate course of treatment for patients. In addition, it enables estimating individual patient risk to cancer by performing high throughput genotyping analysis of tumor DNA and predicting the reaction outcome of the therapy.

The global market is driven by increase in adoption of the cancer profiling methods by oncologists, rise in use of cancer biomarkers, surge in prevalence of cancer, and growth in demand for next-generation sequencing technique to meet the demand for cancer profiling. The global cancer/tumor profiling market was valued at $25,318 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $82,447 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 18.4% from 2017 to 2023.

The global cancer/tumor profiling market is segmented on the basis of technology, technique, application, and region. Based on technology, it is classified into next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), microarray, and others.

Some of the key players of Cancer Tumor Profiling Market:

Qiagen N.V.,Roche Molecular Systems Inc. (Roche),Abbott Molecular (Abbott Laboratories),Illumina Inc.,NeoGenomics Laboratories,HTG Molecular Diagnostic,Genomic Health Inc.,Hologic Gen-Probe,BD Biosciences (Beckton Dickinson),Siemens Healthineers

Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides overview and forecast of the global Cancer Tumor Profiling market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Cancer Tumor Profiling market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

