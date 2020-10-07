Demand and Growth of Automotive Steering System Market 2022 with top key players like JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive, Mando Corporation, ThyssenKrupp Presta AG

Automotive steering system helps the driver maneuver and control the direction of the vehicle. It includes the hand-operated steering wheel, steering column, universal joints, and rack & pinion mechanism. The steering system has evolved from manual steering to power assist steering. Moreover, effective steering system increases the fuel efficiency of vehicle.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013370

Surge in demand for fuel efficient automobiles and the rise in disposable income of consumers primarily drives the market. In addition, technology such as drive-by-wire is expected to be implemented in future vehicles, indicating lucrative growth opportunity. However, the high cost associated with power steering system could hamper the market growth.

The market is segmented by various types of automotive steering system namely as hydraulic power steering, electronic power steering, and electro-hydraulic power steering system. Moreover, on the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented as heavy commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and passenger vehicle. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players of Automotive Steering System Market:

JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive, Mando Corporation, ThyssenKrupp Presta AG, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH, Showa Corporation, NSK Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd, and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

The Global Automotive Steering System Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013370

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Steering System market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Automotive Steering System market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.