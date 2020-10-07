Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Latest trending report is booming globally by Top Leading Players like Carrier Corporation,Daikin Industries, Ltd.,Fujitsu General,Greenheck Fan Corporation,Johnson Controls International plc,LG Electronics

Rapid urbanization and advancements in technologies such as improvements in heat recovery technology are driving the growth of the energy recovery ventilator market. Furthermore, growing awareness among people regarding indoor air quality is positively impacting on the growth of energy recovery ventilator market growth. Increasing innovations in energy recovery ventilators to meet the energy standards are boosting the growth of the energy recovery ventilator market.

Key Players:

1. Carrier Corporation

2. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

3. Fujitsu General

4. Greenheck Fan Corporation

5. Johnson Controls International plc

6. LG Electronics

7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8. Munters

9. Nortek Air Solutions

10. Panasonic Corporation

A rise in the number of green buildings coupled with the growing demand for highly efficient energy recovery ventilators and stringent government regulations to reduce energy consumption in buildings are bolster the energy recovery ventilator market growth. However, the high cost of these ventilators is the key hindering factor for the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for plate heat exchangers from the residential and commercial sectors to control, manage, and monitor energy consumption in buildings is expected to drive the growth of the energy recovery ventilator market during the forecast period.

The “Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the energy recovery ventilator industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview energy recovery ventilator market with detailed market segmentation by technology type, end-user, and geography. The global energy recovery ventilator market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading energy recovery ventilator market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the energy recovery ventilator market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global energy recovery ventilator market is segmented on the basis of technology type, end-user. On the basis technology type the market is segmented as b plate heat exchanger, heat pipe heat exchanger, rotary heat exchanger, run-around coil, others. On the basis end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial.

