Plumbing Fixtures & Fittings Market Key Players and Growth Analysis with Forecast | 2026

This report focuses on Plumbing Fixtures & Fittings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plumbing Fixtures & Fittings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
American Bath Group (USA)
American Standard Brands (USA)
Armitage Shanks (UK)
Asahi Eito. (Japan)
Cera Sanitaryware (India)
Jacuzzi (USA)
Jaquar and Company (India)
Kohler (USA)
LIXIL Corporation (Japan)
MAAX Bath (Canada)
Masco (USA)
Moen (USA)
Elkay Manufacturing (USA)
Geberit (Switzerland)
Grohe (Germany)
Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries (India)
Ideal Standard International (Belgium)
Roca Bathroom Products (India)
Roca Sanitario (Spain)
Roca UK (UK)
Spectrum Brands (USA)
Toto (Japan)
Villeroy & Boch (USA)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Bath & Shower Fixtures
Lavatory Fixtures
Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures
Other Fixtures
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
