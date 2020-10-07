Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Competitive Analysis With Growth Forecast Till 2026

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
Google
NVIDIA Corporation
Atomwise, Inc.
Deep Genomics
Cloud Pharmaceuticals
Insilico Medicine
BenevolentAI
Exscientia
Cyclica
BIOAGE
Numerate
NuMedii
Envisagenics
twoXAR
OWKIN, Inc.
XtalPi
Verge Genomics
BERG LLC
To Get Sample Copy of Report [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2625702
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Inquire More About This [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2625702
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Rohit Bhisey,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.researchmoz.us