Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Competitive Analysis With Growth Forecast Till 2026

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Google

NVIDIA Corporation

Atomwise, Inc.

Deep Genomics

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

Insilico Medicine

BenevolentAI

Exscientia

Cyclica

BIOAGE

Numerate

NuMedii

Envisagenics

twoXAR

OWKIN, Inc.

XtalPi

Verge Genomics

BERG LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

