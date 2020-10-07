Home Testing Kits Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2025

With the growing population and changing lifestyle of Indians, the market for home used testing kits in the country has gained momentum over the past few years. Home testing kits that are most popularly used in India include at-home pregnancy test kits, home testing kits for fertility prediction, at-home HIV test kits, at-home blood pressure monitoring devices, glucometer and thermometer. Europe, North America and the Asia-pacific region together account for more than three-fourth of the global home testing kits market. China, India and Japan contribute significantly to the market revenue in the Asia-pacific region.

Competition analysis:

The home testing kits market in India is highly competitive, owing to the presence of numerous players in the market. The market is not only dominated by its existing established players like Morepen Laboratories and Mankind Pharma (Prega News) but also by a number of prominent start-ups including OMRON Healthcare India, Bright Healthcare Limited (HealthSense) and Roche Diabetes Care India (Accu-Chek). New market entrants like Bione Ventures Private Limited and CPC Diagnostics Private Limited intend to establish their roots in the market with their latest venture into the COVID-19 home screening kits.

Companies covered

Morepen Laboratories Limited

Nectar Lifesciences Limited

Mankind Pharma Limited

Advacare Pharma LLP

Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

Bright Healthcare Limited

Nureca Private Limited

OMRON Healthcare India Private Limited

Roche Diabetes Care India Private Limited

