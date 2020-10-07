Activated Carbon Market to Boom in Near Future by 2027 | Osaka Gas, Haycarb, Donau Carbon GmbH, Silcarbon

Increased demand for clean drinking water and environment protocols to control carbon and pollutants emission are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of activated carbon market whereas high price of raw material act as a restraining factor for this market. Application such as decolonization, deodorization, and solvent recovery is expected to drive the demand in the forecast period.

Leading Activated Carbon market Players: Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Haycarb PLC, Donau Carbon GmbH, Silcarbon, Aktivkohle GmbH, Prominent Systems, Inc., Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, Jacobi Carbons AB, Cabot Corporation., Calgon Carbon Corporation and Kuraray Co., Ltd. among others.

High carbon content with organic material such as coal, wood, and coconut husks is processed to manufacture activated carbon. The main property of activated carbon is physical absorption which is useful for the purification of water treatment, metal finishing, medicine, fuel storage and many others. Porous structure of activated carbon along with its versatility, have made it one of the most extensively used adsorbents.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global activated carbon market based on type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall activated carbon market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

