Contactless Payments Market 2020 Key Methods, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities

The mobile payment industry has evolved over the past decade with advanced technologies and innovative developments by the key players for providing ease of payment using devices such as mobile handsets, point of sale terminals, NFC chips, smart cards, and others. Contactless payment systems comprise smart cards or other devices that integrate RFID or NFC technologies for making secure and contactless payment. Unlike mobile payments that are done through the internet, contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity preventing unauthorized access during the transaction(s).
The global contactless payments market is driven by reduced transaction time, convenience in processing low-value payments, and increased revenue opportunities. However, high costs involved for the installation of EPOS terminals and lower rate of adoption hamper the contactless payments market growth.
In 2018, the global Contactless Payments market size was 23400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 117600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 22.4% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Ingenico Group
Verifone Systems
Inside Secure
On Track Innovations
Oberthur Technologies
Proxama
Wirecard
Giesecke & Devrient
Gemalto
Heartland Payment Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Payment Terminal Solution
Transaction Management
Security and Fraud Management
Hosted Point-of-sale
Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
IT & Telecom
Transportation
Hospitality
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contactless Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contactless Payments development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
