3.6% CAGR, Europe Advanced Medical Stopcock Market is Exploring High Growth with Increasing Data Consumption Trend by 2027 | ELCAM MEDICAL, MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, CODAN USA, NORDSON CORPORATION, COOK, JCM MED

The Europe advanced medical stopcock market is expected to reach US$ 321.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 237.2 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020-2027.

stopcock. [stop´kok] a valve that regulates the flow of fluid through a tube.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The Europe Advanced Medical Stopcock market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

In addition, during the year 2016 to 2019, various companies have made organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market there are operating. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, product launches, acquisition and partnership. The organic development strategy has been implemented widely that have helped the growth of the companies and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. For instance, in February 2016, Elcam Medical announced launch of Marvelous (MRLVS) stopcock. It is a three way stopcock made by the Covetsro’s high performance plastic Makrolon.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for advanced medical stopcock assays in the market.

EUROPE ADVANCED MEDICAL STOPCOCK MARKET– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Low-pressure Stopcocks Market

Medium-Pressure Stopcocks Market

High-Pressure Stopcocks Market

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Homecares

By Geography

Europe

Germany

Spain

Italy

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

SMITHS MEDICAL

NIPRO

ELCAM MEDICAL

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS

CODAN USA

NORDSON CORPORATION

COOK

JCM MED

UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC

