Global Exosome Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2020-2026

Exosomes play a key role in facilitating cell-to-cell communication in the cancer prognosis. It suppresses the immune function by inducing apoptosis of activated cytotoxic T cells, which enable tumor progression in the human body.

In 2018, the global Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aethlon Medical(US)

Exosome Diagnostics(US)

NanoSomix Inc.(US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Malvern Instruments (UK)

System Biosciences(US)

NX Pharmagen (US)

Sistemic Inc(UK)

Capricor Therapeutics (US)

Exiqon A/S (Denmark)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Instrument

Reagent

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

