Electronic Invoicing (E-Invoicing) Market to be at Forefront by 2020-2025

In 2018, the global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Freshbooks
Zoho
Xero
Intuit
Brightpearl
Sage
FinancialForce
Tipalti
PaySimple
Acclivity Group
KashFlow Software
Araize
Micronetics
Norming Software
Yat Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Retail and e-commerce
Government
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
