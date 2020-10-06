Europe Beauty Devices Market To Raise With A Strong Cagr Of 13.4% By 2027 | NuFACE,L’OREAL GROUP,Procter & Gamble,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Panasonic Corporation

Thebeauty devices market is growing primarily due to changing consumer psyche towards beauty and wellness with rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of skin and hair problem in the Europeregion that are boosting the market over the years. Restraining factors, such as undesirable side effects of beauty devices and availability of cheaper beauty products likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years. On the other hand, increasing disposable incomeand technological innovations in the beautydevice marketis expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europebeauty devicesmarket in the coming years.

Europe, the beauty devices market, is anticipated to reach US$19,741.29 Mn in 2027 from US$ 7,401.44 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020-2027.

Beauty devices are made and sold for the purpose of enhancing the physical attractiveness of users. These devices come in handy and are very useful for the cosmetic usage area including skin related issues, such as acne, wrinkles and scars usage areas among others. The market for beauty device is expected to witness huge growth due to changing consumer psyche towards beauty and wellness and increasing prevalence of age-related skin issues.

According to the Central Intelligence Agency, around 39.9% of the total German population was aged from 25 to 54 years, and approximately 15.0% of the population was aged from 55 to 65 years in 2018. For Instance, Italy and Germany among the countries with higher aging population which is one of the major factor driving the beauty devices market.

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Europe Beauty Devices Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Europe Beauty Devices- Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Europe Beauty Devices- Market. The report on the Global Europe Beauty Devices Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

