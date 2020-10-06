Compostable Plastics Market Growth, Development and Key Manufacturer Analysis Report by 2027

The Compostable Plastics Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Sustainability and material design for the environment, integration of product design with disposal infrastructure, and composting & sustainable agriculture are the key factors driving the compostable plastics market’s growth. New environmental regulations, societal concerns, and growing ecological awareness have triggered the search for new products and processes compatible with the environment. Sustainability, industrial ecology, eco-efficiency, and green chemistry are the new principles guiding the development of the next generation of products and processes. Hence, this has opened up new market opportunities for developing compostable plastics as the next generation of sustainable materials that meet ecological and economic requirements. However, compostable plastics also present challenges and create uncertainty for a wide array of stakeholders. Inconsistencies in product labeling and a lack of accepted definitions for industry terms confuse consumers upon purchasing and discarding them, hence hampering the compostable plastics market’s growth.

Major Compostable Plastics Market Players:

NatureWorks LLC

Braskem

BASF SE

Total Corbion PLA

Novamont S.p.A

Biome Bioplastics

Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Plantic Technologies Limited

Cardia Bioplastics

An exclusive Compostable Plastics market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Compostable Plastics market with Segments. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Compostable Plastics market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Compostable Plastics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Compostable Plastics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.