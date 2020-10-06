Antibacterial Personal Wipes Market Forecast to 2027 – Care Wet Wipes, ConvaTec, Diamond Wipes International, Edgewell Personal Care, Guardpack and Nice-Pak Products

The antibacterial personal wipes market was valued at US$ 5,226.73 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 10,061.40 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2027.

High disposable income and rising purchasing power among the population are the factors enabling consumers to spend more on personal care products. Also, the growth of personal care industries in developed and developing regions propels the demand for personal care products such as sanitizing, wound cleaning wipes. Moreover, rising concerns related to personal hygiene and increasing influence of social media and other promotional media have increased consumer awareness about health and hygiene products. This has significantly driven the demand for personal care products such as sanitizing, skincare, and wound cleaning.

Rising demand for biodegradable antibacterial personal wipes is mainly attributed to the shift in consumer preference toward eco-friendly products and growing focus of governments on green procurement policies. Antibacterial personal wipes produced from biodegradable substances can be easily broken down anaerobically by bacteria or other living organisms over a period of time. This helps in reducing the accumulation of the waste in the environment. Therefore, biodegradable wipes are gaining high acceptance among the consumers in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and the UK. Moreover, environmental friendly personal products are becoming increasingly popular, further driving the demand for biodegradable wipes globally.

Care Wet Wipes, ConvaTec, Diamond Wipes International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Guardpack and Nice-Pak Products Inc. are among the well-established players present in the global antibacterial personal wipes market.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. Increase in the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 cases has created a strain on the supplies of antibacterial personal wipes. This represents a significant opportunity for antibacterial personal wipes manufacturers.

