Global and China Flatbed Digital Printer (Flatbed UV Printer) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Flatbed digital printers, also known as flatbed printers or flatbed UV printers, are printers characterized by a flat surface upon which a material is placed to be printed on. Flatbed printers are capable of printing on a wide variety of materials such as photographic paper, film, cloth, plastic, acrylic, glass, ceramic, metal, wood, leather, etc.). Flatbed digital printers usually use UV curable inks made of acrylic monomers that are then exposed to strong UV-light to cure, or polymerize them. This process allows for printing on a wide variety of surfaces such as wood or canvas, carpet, tile, and even glass. The adjustable printing bed makes it possible to print on surfaces ranging in thickness from a sheet of paper often up to as much as several inches. Typically used for commercial applications (retail and event signage), flatbed printing is often a substitute for screen-printing. Since no printing plates or silkscreens must be produced, digital printing technology allows shorter runs of signs to be produced economically.

Segment by Type, the Flatbed Digital Printer (Flatbed UV Printer) market is segmented into

Four-color Ink Cartridges

Six-color Ink Cartridges

Eight-color Ink Cartridges

Others

Segment by Application, the Flatbed Digital Printer (Flatbed UV Printer) market is segmented into

Printing Industry

Ad Industry

Construction Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Flatbed Digital Printer (Flatbed UV Printer) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Flatbed Digital Printer (Flatbed UV Printer) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

HP

Epson

Canon

Roland

FujiXerox

Samsung

Brother

Lenovo

Konica Minolta

RICOH

Lexmark

