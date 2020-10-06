Global and Japan Suction Excavator (Vacuum Excavator) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Suction Excavator (Vacuum Excavator) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Suction Excavator (Vacuum Excavator) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A suction excavator or vacuum excavator is a construction vehicle that removes materials from a hole on land, or removes heavy debris on land.
Excavating with a suction excavator may called “vacuum excavation”, or “hydro excavation” if a water jet is used. Vacuum excavation (also known as suction excavation) is considered a best practice for safely finding and seeing underground utilities, reducing by more than half the chance of damaging buried utilities.
Segment by Type, the Suction Excavator (Vacuum Excavator) market is segmented into
Liquid Suctioning Only
Liquid and Dry Suctioning
High Velocity
Segment by Application, the Suction Excavator (Vacuum Excavator) market is segmented into
Industrial
Excavation
Municipal
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Suction Excavator (Vacuum Excavator) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Suction Excavator (Vacuum Excavator) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Suction Excavator (Vacuum Excavator) Market Share Analysis
Suction Excavator (Vacuum Excavator) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Suction Excavator (Vacuum Excavator) business, the date to enter into the Suction Excavator (Vacuum Excavator) market, Suction Excavator (Vacuum Excavator) product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Federal Signal
K&E
Vac-Con
KOKS
Sewer Equipment
GapVax
Cappellotto
Heli
Vacall Industries
Keith Huber
Rivard
Hi-Vac
Aerosun
Super Products
AFI
Amphitec
Disab
Chengli
Ledwell
Foton
Dongzheng
XZL
