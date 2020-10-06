Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size, Share, Future Roadmap, Technological Innovations & Growth Forecast To 2026

This report focuses on the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Application Firewall (WAF) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Imperva
Akamai
Barracuda
Citrix
Cloudflare
Denyall
Ergon Informatik
F5 Networks
Fortinet
Penta Security Systems
Radware
Trustwave
Nsfocus
Sophos
Positive Technologies
Stackpath
Zenedge
Qualys
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Professional Services
Managed Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
IT and Telecommunications
Government and Defense
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
