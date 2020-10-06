Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size, Share, Future Roadmap, Technological Innovations & Growth Forecast To 2026

This report focuses on the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Application Firewall (WAF) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Imperva

Akamai

Barracuda

Citrix

Cloudflare

Denyall

Ergon Informatik

F5 Networks

Fortinet

Penta Security Systems

Radware

Trustwave

Nsfocus

Sophos

Positive Technologies

Stackpath

Zenedge

Qualys

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Web Application Firewall (WAF) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Web Application Firewall (WAF) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

