Global and Japan Ground Engaging Tools Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Ground Engaging Tools (GET) are specially designed sacrificial pieces of metal that have two main purposes: increasing machine productivity and protecting the more expensive structural components from wear. The term covers components such as teeth, shrouds and cutting edges that are used on a range of mining, Paving, Construction and other machinery.
Ground Engaging Tools can be classified as three types, such as Digging Tool， Bulldozing Tool, Loading Tool and Others. It can be widely used in many fields. Survey results showed that 57.64% of the Ground Engaging Tools market is Digging Tool, 8.90% is Bulldozing Tool, 25.98% is Loading Tool, 7.48% divided among Others in 2015. Excess capacity is gradually diluted, the market will enter the normal in the future
Segment by Type, the Ground Engaging Tools market is segmented into
Digging Tool
Bulldozing Tool
Loading Tool
Segment by Application, the Ground Engaging Tools market is segmented into
Mining
Construction
Others
The key regions covered in the Ground Engaging Tools market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Caterpillar
ESCO
Komatsu
Hitachi Construction Machinery
MTG
Atlas Copco
Liebherr
Black Cat Wear
John Deere
Sandvik
Valley Blades
