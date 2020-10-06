Global and Japan Ground Engaging Tools Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Ground Engaging Tools market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Ground Engaging Tools market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ground Engaging Tools (GET) are specially designed sacrificial pieces of metal that have two main purposes: increasing machine productivity and protecting the more expensive structural components from wear. The term covers components such as teeth, shrouds and cutting edges that are used on a range of mining, Paving, Construction and other machinery.

Ground Engaging Tools can be classified as three types, such as Digging Tool， Bulldozing Tool, Loading Tool and Others. It can be widely used in many fields. Survey results showed that 57.64% of the Ground Engaging Tools market is Digging Tool, 8.90% is Bulldozing Tool, 25.98% is Loading Tool, 7.48% divided among Others in 2015. Excess capacity is gradually diluted, the market will enter the normal in the future

Segment by Type, the Ground Engaging Tools market is segmented into

Digging Tool

Bulldozing Tool

Loading Tool

Segment by Application, the Ground Engaging Tools market is segmented into

Mining

Construction

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Ground Engaging Tools market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Ground Engaging Tools market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Ground Engaging Tools Market Share Analysis

Ground Engaging Tools market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Ground Engaging Tools business, the date to enter into the Ground Engaging Tools market, Ground Engaging Tools product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Caterpillar

ESCO

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

MTG

Atlas Copco

Liebherr

Black Cat Wear

John Deere

Sandvik

Valley Blades

