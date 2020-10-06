ESIM Technology Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges With Totally Different Segments, Forecast- 2026

This report focuses on the global eSIM Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the eSIM Technology development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Gemalto

Stmicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Giesecke & Devrient

Deutsche Telekom

Telefonica

NTT Docomo

Singtel

Sierra Wireless

Apple

AT&T

CLX Communications

Etisalat

Idemia

Jasper

Orange

Samsung Electronics

Telenor Connexion

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IoT M2M-related eSIM

Consumer Wearable Device eSIM

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Connected Cars

Laptops

Wearables

Smartphones

Tablets

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of eSIM Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

