Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2026

Multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment is a special device that is used for keeping track of the vital signs of patients health. This patient monitoring equipment is generally used in different hospital departments to monitor patients in their beds. The equipment measures blood pressure, etc. temperature, respiration rate and other data. If we speak of specialized versions, they include cardiac and fetal output, as well as neuromuscular monitors.

The classification of Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment includes High-acuity Monitors, Mid-acuity Monitors and Low-acuity Monitors. The revenue proportion of High-acuity Monitors in 2017 is about 54.7%, Low-acuity Monitors is the fastest developing department. Europe countries are to improve care in low-acuity wards, as it will allow patients to be moved from expensive high-acuity wards sooner, while still being monitored to ensure they receive any necessary care. This is leading to demand for low-acuity monitors, to ensure all patients are monitored at all times.

Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment is applied in Hospital and Home Health Care. The most of Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment is used in Hospital, and the market share in 2017 is about 67.9%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a revenue market share nearly 41.8% in 2017. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the revenue market share of 26.8% in 2017.

To Get Sample Copy of Report [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2644391

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Nihon Kohden

Dragerwerk

Mindray

OSI (Spacelabs)

Schiller

CAS Medical Systems

Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

High-acuity Monitors

Mid-acuity Monitors

Low-acuity Monitors

Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Infants & Young Children

Home Health Care Enquiry For Discount [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2644391