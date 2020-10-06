High Performance Nylon Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | BASF, Lanxess, DowDuPont

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global High Performance Nylon market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Performance Nylon market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Performance Nylon report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Performance Nylon report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Performance Nylon market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Performance Nylon market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Performance Nylon market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Performance Nylon market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Performance Nylon market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global High Performance Nylon Market Research Report: BASF, Lanxess, DowDuPont, Ube Industries, Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Kuraray., EMS-Chemie Holding AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Solvay SA, Toyobo., Arkema Group, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Zhejiang NHU

Global High Performance Nylon Market Segmentation by Product: Stilbene Type, Coumarin Type, Pyrazoline Type, O-phthalimide Type, Benzene Nitrogen and Oxygen Type, , 0, Silver Coating, Copper Coating, Others

Global High Performance Nylon Market Segmentation by Application: Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Medical, Chemical & Material, Others

The High Performance Nylon Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Performance Nylon market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Performance Nylon market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Performance Nylon Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key High Performance Nylon Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global High Performance Nylon Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Nylon 6

1.4.3 Nylon 66

1.4.4 Nylon 11

1.4.5 Nylon 12

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Performance Nylon Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Chemical & Material

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High Performance Nylon Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global High Performance Nylon Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global High Performance Nylon Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global High Performance Nylon, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 High Performance Nylon Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global High Performance Nylon Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global High Performance Nylon Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 High Performance Nylon Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global High Performance Nylon Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global High Performance Nylon Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global High Performance Nylon Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top High Performance Nylon Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global High Performance Nylon Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global High Performance Nylon Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global High Performance Nylon Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global High Performance Nylon Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global High Performance Nylon Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global High Performance Nylon Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Performance Nylon Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global High Performance Nylon Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global High Performance Nylon Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global High Performance Nylon Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 High Performance Nylon Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers High Performance Nylon Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High Performance Nylon Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global High Performance Nylon Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global High Performance Nylon Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global High Performance Nylon Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 High Performance Nylon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global High Performance Nylon Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global High Performance Nylon Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global High Performance Nylon Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 High Performance Nylon Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global High Performance Nylon Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global High Performance Nylon Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global High Performance Nylon Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global High Performance Nylon Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 High Performance Nylon Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 High Performance Nylon Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global High Performance Nylon Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global High Performance Nylon Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global High Performance Nylon Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China High Performance Nylon Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China High Performance Nylon Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China High Performance Nylon Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China High Performance Nylon Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China High Performance Nylon Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top High Performance Nylon Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top High Performance Nylon Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China High Performance Nylon Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China High Performance Nylon Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China High Performance Nylon Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China High Performance Nylon Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China High Performance Nylon Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China High Performance Nylon Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China High Performance Nylon Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China High Performance Nylon Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China High Performance Nylon Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China High Performance Nylon Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China High Performance Nylon Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China High Performance Nylon Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China High Performance Nylon Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China High Performance Nylon Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China High Performance Nylon Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China High Performance Nylon Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America High Performance Nylon Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America High Performance Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America High Performance Nylon Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America High Performance Nylon Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe High Performance Nylon Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe High Performance Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe High Performance Nylon Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe High Performance Nylon Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Nylon Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Nylon Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Nylon Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America High Performance Nylon Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America High Performance Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America High Performance Nylon Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America High Performance Nylon Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Nylon Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Nylon Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Nylon Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF High Performance Nylon Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Lanxess

12.2.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Lanxess High Performance Nylon Products Offered

12.2.5 Lanxess Recent Development

12.3 DowDuPont

12.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.3.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 DowDuPont High Performance Nylon Products Offered

12.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.4 Ube Industries, Ltd.

12.4.1 Ube Industries, Ltd. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ube Industries, Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ube Industries, Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Ube Industries, Ltd. High Performance Nylon Products Offered

12.4.5 Ube Industries, Ltd. Recent Development

12.5 Evonik Industries AG

12.5.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 Evonik Industries AG Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Evonik Industries AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Evonik Industries AG High Performance Nylon Products Offered

12.5.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Development

12.6 Kuraray.

12.6.1 Kuraray. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kuraray. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Kuraray. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Kuraray. High Performance Nylon Products Offered

12.6.5 Kuraray. Recent Development

12.7 EMS-Chemie Holding AG

12.7.1 EMS-Chemie Holding AG Corporation Information

12.7.2 EMS-Chemie Holding AG Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 EMS-Chemie Holding AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 EMS-Chemie Holding AG High Performance Nylon Products Offered

12.7.5 EMS-Chemie Holding AG Recent Development

12.8 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

12.8.1 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. High Performance Nylon Products Offered

12.8.5 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Royal DSM N.V.

12.9.1 Royal DSM N.V. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Royal DSM N.V. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Royal DSM N.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Royal DSM N.V. High Performance Nylon Products Offered

12.9.5 Royal DSM N.V. Recent Development

12.10 Solvay SA

12.10.1 Solvay SA Corporation Information

12.10.2 Solvay SA Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Solvay SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Solvay SA High Performance Nylon Products Offered

12.10.5 Solvay SA Recent Development

12.12 Arkema Group

12.12.1 Arkema Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Arkema Group Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Arkema Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Arkema Group Products Offered

12.12.5 Arkema Group Recent Development

12.13 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

12.13.1 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) Products Offered

12.13.5 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) Recent Development

12.14 Zhejiang NHU

12.14.1 Zhejiang NHU Corporation Information

12.14.2 Zhejiang NHU Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Zhejiang NHU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Zhejiang NHU Products Offered

12.14.5 Zhejiang NHU Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key High Performance Nylon Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 High Performance Nylon Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

