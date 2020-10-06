North America Data Center Construction Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2027

Exponential growth in the data as a result of digital transformation has led to increased demand for edge computing. This rise in edge computing has further resulted in rapid growth in the array of smaller data centers that are built closer to the population centers as the edge computing processes, data, and services in closer proximity of the end-user, its demand in a smaller emerging market are projected to grow significantly. The Tier-II and Tier-III markets have given rise to the entirely novel category of data centers (edge-data centers). The smaller data centers are characterized to have relatively low well-funded competitors than Tier I markets and have a low barrier to entry, particularly to those high-quality data centers offering colocation.

This enables them to gain the stand in the market quickly. Although the demand in retail & wholesale colocation market had outpaced the supply for several years, the supply of data center space at the edge is projected to get soon even more stringent, which in response is expected to lead to above average pricing hike in some of the underserved markets. It is also likely that some of Tier II and Tier III markets would majorly remain secured from prominent retail & wholesale colocation service providers, facilitating the investment opportunity to the underserved market. These market dynamics are expected to substantially contribute to the North America during the forecast period.

Currently, the US is dominating the global data center construction market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for data center construction. The data center environment in U.S is expected to evolve over the coming two years owing to the new federal mandates and presidential administration for optimization. The market for data center construction in U.S is also anticipated to grow due to the introduction of tax incentives and reduced cost of electricity. However, the country would face certain barriers to the development of data centers, which includes the rising cost of construction & installation. The growth, companies such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon are building their own exclusive data centers across the country.

NORTH AMERICA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Data Center Construction Market By Type of Construction

General Construction

Electrical Design

Mechanical Design

North America Data Center Construction Market By Tier Standards

Tier 1 & Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

North America Data Center Construction Market By Industry Verticals

BFSI

Telecom Media & Entertainment

Technology

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Others

North America Data Center Construction Market By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

DPR Construction, Inc

Fujitsu Limited

AECOM

Holder Construction Company

Rittal GmBH & CO. KG

Tripp Lite

Turner Construction

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Schneider Electric SE

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

