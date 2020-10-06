Know How Europe Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market is rising during the forecast 2019-2027

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry is a cardiac monitoring method that uses a small portable device to monitor a patient’s cardiac activity. It records the patient’s heartbeat, including usage, exercise and sleep. The Europe mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to reach US$ 477,845.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 167,462.4 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2019-2027.

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry is a type of real-time ECG monitoring in which the patient wears a device (24 hours, up to 30 days) that monitors ECG data on an outpatient basis.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The Europe Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The growing elderly population is the major cause of the heart diseases in the region. The heart disease are mostly pone to the elderly people due to weak immunity and major other health problems. The general aging factors leads to stiffen the heart and blood vessels that leads to the heart disorders. As the age grows the systolic blood pressure also rises and it leads to an incidences of the cardiovascular diseases. Thus, the people with the age of 75 years and above high blood pressure is the common risk factor for the heart condition.

Coronary artery disease and heart failure are the next caused conditions. In 2017, Europe has the largest percentage of geriatric population with a share of 25%25%. The fast and rapid ageing is occurring in other parts of the world as well, so that by 2050 all regions of the world except Africa will have nearly a quarter or more of their populations at ages 60 and above. The number of older persons in the world is anticipated to be US$ 1.4 billion in 2030 and US$ 2.1 billion in 2050, and will rise above US$ 3.1 billion in 2100. The rising geriatric population in the region leads to rise in cardiovascular disease which is likely to grow mobile cardiac telemetry systems market in the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems in the market.

EUROPE Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Lead Based

Patch Based

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Cardiac Centres

By Geography

Europe

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Medtronic

BioTelemetry Inc.

Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc

Medicomp Inc

Preventice Services, LLC

The Scottcare Corporation

Medi-Lynx (Subisidiary Of Medicalgorithmics, S.A),

Zoll Medical Corporation

Welch Allyn

Telerhythmics, LLC

