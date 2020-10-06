Water and Wastewater Pipes Market 2020: Key Market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2020-2026

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Water and Wastewater Pipes market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Water and Wastewater Pipes market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2020-2026 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Water and Wastewater Pipes market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Water and Wastewater Pipes market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Water and Wastewater Pipes market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Water and Wastewater Pipes market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Water and Wastewater Pipes report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Research Report:

Aliaxis, JM Eagle, Tenaris, Vallourec, Welspun, Georg Fischer, GERDAU, ThyssenKrupp, Atkore International, ISCO Industries, Advanced Drainage System, ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Segmentation by Product:

Concrete Material

Steel Material

Ductile Iron Material

Clay Material

Plastic Material

Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Segmentation by Application:

Municipal

Industrial

Agricultural

The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Water and Wastewater Pipes market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Water and Wastewater Pipes research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Water and Wastewater Pipes market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Water and Wastewater Pipes market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Water and Wastewater Pipes report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Key Questions Answered:

• What are the key drivers of the global Water and Wastewater Pipes market?

• Which segment is expected to collect a king’s share of the global Water and Wastewater Pipes market?

• What will be the Water and Wastewater Pipes market size of the leading region in 2026?

• Which company is anticipated to gain a major share of the global Water and Wastewater Pipes market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Water and Wastewater Pipes market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water and Wastewater Pipes Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Water and Wastewater Pipes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Concrete Material

1.4.3 Steel Material

1.4.4 Ductile Iron Material

1.4.5 Clay Material

1.4.6 Plastic Material

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Municipal

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Agricultural

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Water and Wastewater Pipes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Water and Wastewater Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Water and Wastewater Pipes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Water and Wastewater Pipes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water and Wastewater Pipes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Water and Wastewater Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Water and Wastewater Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Water and Wastewater Pipes Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Water and Wastewater Pipes by Country

6.1.1 North America Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Water and Wastewater Pipes by Country

7.1.1 Europe Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Water and Wastewater Pipes by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Water and Wastewater Pipes by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Water and Wastewater Pipes by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Aliaxis

11.1.1 Aliaxis Corporation Information

11.1.2 Aliaxis Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Aliaxis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Aliaxis Water and Wastewater Pipes Products Offered

11.1.5 Aliaxis Related Developments

11.2 JM Eagle

11.2.1 JM Eagle Corporation Information

11.2.2 JM Eagle Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 JM Eagle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 JM Eagle Water and Wastewater Pipes Products Offered

11.2.5 JM Eagle Related Developments

11.3 Tenaris

11.3.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

11.3.2 Tenaris Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Tenaris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Tenaris Water and Wastewater Pipes Products Offered

11.3.5 Tenaris Related Developments

11.4 Vallourec

11.4.1 Vallourec Corporation Information

11.4.2 Vallourec Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Vallourec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Vallourec Water and Wastewater Pipes Products Offered

11.4.5 Vallourec Related Developments

11.5 Welspun

11.5.1 Welspun Corporation Information

11.5.2 Welspun Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Welspun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Welspun Water and Wastewater Pipes Products Offered

11.5.5 Welspun Related Developments

11.6 Georg Fischer

11.6.1 Georg Fischer Corporation Information

11.6.2 Georg Fischer Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Georg Fischer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Georg Fischer Water and Wastewater Pipes Products Offered

11.6.5 Georg Fischer Related Developments

11.7 GERDAU

11.7.1 GERDAU Corporation Information

11.7.2 GERDAU Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 GERDAU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 GERDAU Water and Wastewater Pipes Products Offered

11.7.5 GERDAU Related Developments

11.8 ThyssenKrupp

11.8.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

11.8.2 ThyssenKrupp Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 ThyssenKrupp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 ThyssenKrupp Water and Wastewater Pipes Products Offered

11.8.5 ThyssenKrupp Related Developments

11.9 Atkore International

11.9.1 Atkore International Corporation Information

11.9.2 Atkore International Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Atkore International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Atkore International Water and Wastewater Pipes Products Offered

11.9.5 Atkore International Related Developments

11.10 ISCO Industries

11.10.1 ISCO Industries Corporation Information

11.10.2 ISCO Industries Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 ISCO Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 ISCO Industries Water and Wastewater Pipes Products Offered

11.10.5 ISCO Industries Related Developments

11.12 ArcelorMittal

11.12.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

11.12.2 ArcelorMittal Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 ArcelorMittal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 ArcelorMittal Products Offered

11.12.5 ArcelorMittal Related Developments

11.13 Tata Steel

11.13.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

11.13.2 Tata Steel Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Tata Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Tata Steel Products Offered

11.13.5 Tata Steel Related Developments

11.14 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

11.14.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information

11.14.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Products Offered

11.14.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Water and Wastewater Pipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Water and Wastewater Pipes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Water and Wastewater Pipes Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Water and Wastewater Pipes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”